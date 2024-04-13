Faith Ringgold, pioneering Black quilt artist and author, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Artist and award-winning children’s book author Faith Ringgold has died. Her daughter, Barbara Wallace, told the New York Times that Ringgold died Saturday. She was 93 Ringgold was celebrated for her story quilts that combine painting, fabric and storytelling in addressing issues of race and gender. Her rise to prominence as a Black female artist wasn’t easy. Ringgold became a social activist who frequently protested the overwhelming whiteness in American museums during the 1970s and ’80s. Ringgold’s highly personal works of art can be found in private and public collections around the country and beyond.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.