Iran and Israel have a history of enmity. What key recent events led to Iran’s assault on Israel?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Iran’s dramatic aerial attack on Israel follows years of enmity between the countries and marks the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel. The hostility between the countries has only worsened in the six months since Hamas launched its attack on Israel, which set off a war that continues to threaten to drag the entire region toward a broader conflict. A look at the key events leading up to Iran’s assault.

