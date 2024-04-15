California officials sue Huntington Beach over voter ID law passed at polls

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California has filed a lawsuit challenging a voter identification law passed at the polls this year in the city of Huntington Beach. The state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday that the measure is in conflict with state law and could suppress voter participation. The measure was passed by voters earlier this year to let the Orange County city known for its surf culture require identification from voters at the polls starting in 2026. Huntington Beach’s city council placed the voter ID measure on the ballot after taking a series of hotly contested decisions on topics that have drawn large crowds to meetings. Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates says the city will defend local voters’ decision.

