EU releases blocked funds of $6.7 billion to Poland as part of its post-pandemic recovery package

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union has disbursed 6.3 billion euros (about $6.7 billion) to Poland as a part of the 27-nation bloc’s post-pandemic recovery fund, the biggest single transfer ever to the country. Poland’s former national conservative government, voted out of power in October, made changes to the judiciary which the EU said violated democratic checks and balances, and so decided to block the money. The Commission announced in February that it would start releasing funds, confident in promises by the pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who took over in December, to restore democratic norms.

