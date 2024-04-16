Boeing in the spotlight as Congress calls a whistleblower to testify about defects in planes

Boeing will be in the spotlight on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Congress is holding two hearings to examine allegations of major safety failures at the aircraft maker. The witnesses will include two whistleblowers — a former Boeing manager and a current engineer at the company who has made serious safety allegations about two of Boeing’s biggest planes, the 787 Dreamliner and the 777, or Triple-7. Lawmakers are also seeking troves of documents from Boeing about its manufacturing processes for the planes. Senators want to know about any safety concerns or complaints raised by Boeing employees, contractors or airlines.

