Closure of troubled California prison won’t happen before each inmate’s status is reviewed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officails say the planned closure of a federal women’s prison in California notorious for staff-on-inmate sexual abuse won’t happen before each inmate’s status is reviewed. The Bureau of Prison’s announced Monday that FCI Dublin would be shut down. Meanwhile, a judge has ordered an accounting of the casework for all 605 women held at the main lockup and its adjacent minimum-security camp. The judge says some inmates could be released to another prison, home confinement, a halfway house, or granted a compassionate release. It isn’t clear Tuesday how long the process would take.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.