How Kansas women’s disappearance on a drive to pick up kids led to 4 arrests in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The search for two missing Kansas women came to a fatal end last weekend when Oklahoma authorities confirmed the two women were dead. Now four people are behind bars in Texas County in the Oklahoma Panhandle charged in the women’s deaths. State investigators have said little, but arrest affidavits for the four people accused in the killings shed some light on the case. Those documents reveal one of the women killed, Veronica Butler, was in a bitter custody fight involving her two children. One of the suspects, Tifany Adams, was the children’s paternal grandmother. Adams also was the chair of the Cimarron County Republican Party. All four suspects were reportedly involved in an anti-government group called “God’s Misfits.”

By SEAN MURPHY and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

