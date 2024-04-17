A neglected burial ground for migrants on Greek island of Lesbos has been given a drastic overhaul

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A makeshift burial ground for migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos has been cleaned up and redesigned after years of neglect. The project was intended to provide a dignified resting place for the dead and for their relatives to visit. Earth Medicine is a Lesbos-based charity that handled the work near the village of Kato Tritos. It formally handed over the redesigned cemetery to municipal officials on Wednesday. Lesbos has for years been a major destination for people seeking a better life in the European Union. They leave Turkish shores crammed into small and unseaworthy vessels. Many have died on the way.

