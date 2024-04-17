California sets long-awaited drinking water limit for ‘Erin Brockovich’ contaminant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California regulators adopted a drinking water limit on toxic hexavalent chromium, a chemical compound made infamous by the movie “Erin Brockovich.” The drinking water limit is the first in the nation to specifically target chromium-6, as it’s also known, and could set the stage for other states to follow suit. California water regulators say the limit of 10 parts per billion is economically feasible for water providers and more protective of public health. But water providers say it could lead to higher bills for customers. And health advocates say the limit for the known carcinogen doesn’t do enough to protect people.

