Climate change concerns grow, but few think Biden’s climate law will help, AP-NORC poll finds

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 45% of U.S. adults say they have become more concerned about climate change over the past year. That includes roughly 6 in 10 Democrats and one-quarter of Republicans. President Joe Biden’s signature climate change policy, the Inflation Reduction Act, was intended to address some of those fears, investing billions in incentives for consumers and businesses to move toward clean energy sources. Biden points to this climate agenda as a success during his run for reelection. But the poll suggests that although the law has already affected some Americans, it’s not widely known — and may not be the electoral boost Biden is looking for.

By ALEXA ST. JOHN and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.