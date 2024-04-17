Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai producing. An election nigh. ‘Suffs’ has timing on its side

NEW YORK (AP) — Let no one say “Suffs” lacks timing. Shaina Taub’s buzzy musical about the women’s suffrage movement first played off-Broadway in 2022, a run that coincided with news the Supreme Court was planning to overturn Roe vs. Wade, sparking a palpable sense of urgency in the audience. Now, a revised version of the show opens on Broadway this week, months before the U.S. election. It has two high-profile producers on board: Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai. Clinton tells The Associated Press that the show helps fill a huge gap in public knowledge about the suffrage movement, and hopes it will have an educational impact similar to “Hamilton.”

