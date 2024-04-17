Pentagon leaders press Congress for Ukraine funding, saying battlefield situation is dire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon leaders are telling Congress that Ukraine and Israel both desperately need the military weapons that are being held up by Congress’ failure to pass a funding package. On Wednesday, they described the situation in Ukraine as dire, noting that troops are being outmatched by the Russians. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says conditions on the battlefield are beginning to shift in Russia’s favor. House Republicans are wrangling over the $95 billion foreign aid bill that the Senate passed in February. It provides funding for Ukraine, Israel and other allies, humanitarian aid and replenishment cash for the U.S. military to replace weapons sent to Ukraine.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

