Tennessee judge wants more information on copyright before ruling on school shooter’s writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge is weighing whether to allow the release of a Nashville school shooter’s writings after a two-day hearing concluded Wednesday. The judge seemed ready to agree with an attorney for Nashville police that the writings could be released once their investigation is officially closed. But the parents of children at the Covenant School added an extra twist to an already complicated case. They say they have gained legal ownership of the shooter’s writings and now hold the copyright. None of the eight attorneys arguing the case claimed to be a copyright expert. The judge instructed them to provide more information on copyright law before she rules.

