AP Explains: 4/20 grew from humble roots to marijuana’s high holiday

SEATTLE (AP) — Marijuana advocates are gearing up for April 20. Known as 4/20, marijuana’s high holiday on Saturday is often marked by large crowds gathering in parks, at festivals and on college campuses to smoke together. This year activists can reflect on how far the legalization movement has come. Medical marijuana is now legal in 38 states. Of those, 24 also allow recreational use. Additionally, the Biden administration has shown an openness to marijuana reform. Biden has pardoned thousands of people with federal “simple possession” convictions. The Department of Health and Human Services has recommended marijuana be reclassified as a lower-schedule drug, which would affirm its medical use under federal law.

