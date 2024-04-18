Arizona Republican drops reelection effort after accusation he forged signatures

PHOENIX (AP) — A leader of the conservative group Turning Point Action has resigned from the organization and dropped his bid for reelection to the Arizona House of Representatives after he was accused of forging signatures on his nominating petitions. Republican state Rep. Austin Smith has in the past promoted disproven allegations of election fraud. A complaint filed by a Democratic activist alleges dozens of signatures appear to have been written by the same person and many resemble Smith’s own signature. Smith cast the allegations as a coordinated attack by Democrats that was “silly on its face,” but said he would drop out to avoid racking up legal bills.

