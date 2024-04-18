Coalition to submit 900,000 signatures to put tough-on-crime initiative on California ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A coalition backed by some of the nation’s largest retailers has announced it has collected 900,000 signatures to put a tough-on-crime statewide ballot initiative before voters in November. The measure would roll back parts of Proposition 47, a progressive ballot measure that reduced certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors to address overcrowding in jails. The coalition announced Thursday it collected enough signatures for the initiative, which aims to harshen penalties for fentanyl dealers and repeat shoplifters. Top Democratic leaders in the state already said reform of Proposition 47 is not necessary. The ballot measure campaign needs at least 546,651 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

