House leaders toil to advance Ukraine and Israel aid. But threats to oust speaker grow
By STEPHEN GROVES, LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House congressional leaders are toiling on a delicate, bipartisan push towards weekend votes to approve a $95 billion package of foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as several other national security policies. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson this week set in motion a plan to advance the package, which has been stymied in Congress since October of last year by a bulk of GOP lawmakers resistant to approving more funding for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. As the Republican speaker faced an outright rebellion from his right flank and growing threats for his ouster, it became clear that Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries would have to lend help every step of the way.