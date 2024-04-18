Kentucky governor announces lottery to award initial round of medical cannabis business licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will use a lottery to award licenses to businesses competing to participate in the state’s startup medical cannabis program. The says it is a fair way to give applicants a chance to land a license for the program, which launches at the start of 2025. The lottery is set for October. Beshear said Thursday that it should reduce or eliminate the chance of litigation. The state will issue 48 medical cannabis dispensary licenses, divided among 11 regions. The goal is to ensure the shortest possible drives for Kentuckians who will be eligible for medicinal cannabis.

