Kenya’s military chief dies in a helicopter crash

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s military chief Gen. Francis Ogolla died in a helicopter crash west of the country, President William Ruto announced. The crash took place Thursday evening and Ruto has declared three days of national mourning. The helicopter was carrying 11 people, including Gen. Ogolla, when it crashed Thursday and caught fire in a remote area near the border with Uganda, killing nine people onboard, the president said. It is unclear what caused the crash. Gen. Ogolla is survived by his wife Aileen, two children and a grandson.

