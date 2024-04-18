Nevada Supreme Court rulings hand setbacks to gun-right defenders and anti-abortion activists

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court has handed setbacks to gun-right defenders and anti-abortion activists in two new rulings. Nevada’s Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on ghost guns Thursday, overturning a lower court’s ruling that had sided with a gun manufacturer’s argument the 2021 law regulating firearm parts with no serial numbers was unconstitutionally vague. The high court said in a unanimous decision Thursday the law’s language passes legal muster. Abortion rights advocates cheered the other ruling in a fight over a voter petition on reproductive health care. But they’ve since replaced it with another petition they’re confident will qualify for the November ballot focused specifically on abortion rights.

