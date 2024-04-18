New attorney joins prosecution team against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An attorney has been added to the special prosecution team that is pursuing an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie “Rust.” Court officials confirmed Thursday the appointment of Erlinda Johnson as special prosecutor to the Baldwin case, with a trail scheduled for July. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 rehearsal at a movie-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Johnson’s experience as a criminal defense attorney include high-profile public corruption cases in New Mexico.

