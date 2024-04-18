Pennsylvania school district cancels actor’s speech over his activism and ‘lifestyle’

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has canceled an upcoming appearance by actor and children’s book author Maulik Pancholy. The move came this week after district leaders cited concerns about what they described as his activism and “lifestyle.” Pancholy, who is gay, was scheduled to speak against bullying during a May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School in Cumberland County. But the district’s school board voted unanimously Monday night to cancel his talk after some members voiced their concerns and others noted the district’s policy about not hosting overtly political events. That policy was enacted after the district was criticized for hosting a rally by Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign for president.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.