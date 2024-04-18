Police arrest protesters at Columbia University who had set up pro-Palestinian encampment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police have arrested numerous protesters at Columbia University who had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment. The demonstrators arrested Thursday were calling for the school to divest from corporations they said were profiting from Israeli military action in Gaza. Several students involved in the protest said they were also suspended from Columbia and Barnard College. They included Isra Hirsi, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. The congresswoman had questioned Columbia’s president at a hearing Wednesday about the school’s targeting of pro-Palestinian protesters. The students have been protesting on campus since early Wednesday. Police did not specify the number of arrests or any charges those taken into custody might face.

