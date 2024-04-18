Reality TV’s Chrisleys are appealing their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions in federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have appealed aspects of their convictions on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys rose to fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which chronicled the exploits of their tight-knit family. But prosecutors say they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and hid their earnings from tax authorities while showcasing their extravagant lifestyle. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was indicted along with them and also is challenging his conviction. Lawyers for all three, as well as federal prosecutors, are set to appear for arguments before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Friday.

