San Francisco sues Oakland over new airport name that includes ‘San Francisco’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has sued Oakland after officials there voted in favor of changing the name of the city’s airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. San Francisco officials say the change will cause confusion and is already affecting its airport financially. Last week, the Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland voted unanimously to move forward with the name-change and scheduled a second vote for final approval on May 9. In its lawsuit filed Thursday, San Francisco asks the court to prevent Oakland’s airport from moving forward with its name-change and rule that the new name violates San Francisco International Airport’s trademark.

