Suspect in fire outside of US Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office to remain detained, judge says

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a man accused of starting a fire outside independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office will remain in custody. Shant Michael Soghomonian has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of maliciously damaging or attempting to damage and destroy by fire a building used in interstate commerce. Seven employees working in the office at the time of the fire April 5 escaped unharmed. Sanders wasn’t in the office at the time, and the motive remains unclear. The building’s interior suffered damage from the fire and water sprinklers.

