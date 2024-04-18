The Latest | Iran fires air defense batteries and diverts flights after explosions

Iran has fired air defense batteries after reports of explosions near a major airbase and nuclear site where drones were spotted. Flights began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace was closed. It’s unclear if the country is under attack, but tensions are high after Iran’s missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack. The region is bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza. On Thursday, the U.S. vetoed a widely backed United Nations resolution that would have paved the way for full U.N. membership for a state of Palestine. The U.S. and Britain also announced new sanctions on Iran.

By The Associated Press

