Thousands of Bosnian Serbs attend rally denying genocide was committed in Srebrenica in 1995

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of Bosnian Serbs have rallied to deny that genocide was committed in Srebrenica in 1995, despite rulings to the contrary by two United Nations courts. More than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were executed by the Bosnian Serb troops in the eastern Bosnian enclave in July 1995. The victims’ remains were dumped in mass graves and later reburied to hide evidence of atrocities. International courts in The Hague, Netherlands, have branded the crime in Srebrenica a genocide, Europe’s first since World War II. Bosnian Serb top army officers and political leaders have been convicted of genocide by U.N. judges.

