UN approves an updated cholera vaccine that could help fight a surge in cases

The World Health Organization has approved a new version of a widely used cholera vaccine that could help address a surge in cases that has depleted the global vaccine stockpile. In a decision last week, WHO authorized a new vaccine by EuBiologics, the only maker of the oral cholera vaccine for a global stockpile managed by the U.N. health agency and partners. The new vaccine uses fewer ingredients and can be made more quickly and cheaply. It remains effective at preventing the diarrheal disease, according to recent research conducted in Nepal.

By The Associated Press

