Unfair labor complaint filed against Notre Dame over athletes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An unfair labor complaint has been filed against the University of Notre Dame for classifying college athletes as “student-athletes.” The complaint was filed Thursday with the National Labor Relations Board by a California-based group calling itself the College Basketball Players Association. It said Notre Dame is engaging in unfair labor practices as defined by the National Labor Relations Act. The complaint is similar to one filed against University of Southern California last May by the NLRB’s Los Angeles office. Messages seeking comment on the complaint were left Thursday with a spokesperson for the university.

