Would you like a cicada salad? The monstrous little noisemakers descend on a New Orleans menu

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — They may look like little monsters. And their seemingly endless racket may be a nuisance. But as parts of the nation prepare for the emergence of trillions of noisy cicadas, bug experts say the little creatures can also be a tasty snack. The University of Maryland, for instance, put out a cicada cookbook in 2004. And now the Audubon Insectarium in New Orleans plans to demonstrate ways to cook cicadas at the little in-house snack bar where it already serves dishes such as Southwest Waxworms with chili powder and crispy, cajun-spiced crickets.

