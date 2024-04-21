Puerto Rico Republicans award Trump all 23 of their delegates

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Republican Party held a district assembly and awarded former President Donald Trump all 23 of their national delegates. About 77% of the 1,340 members that make up the U.S. territory’s Republican Party participated Sunday. That’s according to Angel Cintron, who heads the GOP there. He says they held a caucus-style vote that decided how the delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July will pledge their votes. As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico does not participate in the presidential elections but does vote in primaries for the eventual nominees. Trump effectively clinched his party’s nomination earlier this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.