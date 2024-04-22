Arizona judge declares mistrial in the case of a rancher accused of fatally shooting a migrant

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has declared a mistrial in the case of rancher accused of fatally shooting a Mexican man on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border. Jurors could not reach consensus on last year’s fatal shooting. George Alan Kelly was charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 30, 2023, shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico. Cuen-Buitimea was in a group of men that Kelly encountered that day on his cattle ranch. The nearly monthlong trial coincided with a presidential election year that has drawn widespread interest in border security.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.