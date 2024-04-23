Baltimore port to open deeper channel, enabling some ships to pass after bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials in Baltimore plan to open a deeper channel for commercial ships to access the city’s port starting on Thursday. It marks a significant step toward reopening the major maritime shipping hub that has remained closed to most traffic since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last month. The new channel will have what’s known as a “controlling depth” of 35 feet, which is a substantial increase over the three other temporary channels that have been established in recent weeks. It puts the cleanup effort slightly ahead of schedule. The port’s main channel is set to reopen next month.

