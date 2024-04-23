Chicago woman convicted of killing, dismembering landlord, hiding some remains in freezer

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and putting some of victim’s remains inside a freezer in the boarding house where she lived. News outlets report that a Cook County jury convicted 37-year-old Sandra Kolalou late Monday of all the charges she faced, including first-degree murder, dismembering a body, and concealing a homicidal death. Prosecutors said 69-year-old Frances Walker had served Kolalou with an eviction notice before Kolalou killed her and dismembered her in October 2022. She was arrested after Walker’s severed head, arms and legs were discovered inside a kitchen freezer at the home.

