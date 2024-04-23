Remains believed to be missing woman, daughter found at West Virginia home on same day suspect died

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the remains believed to be that of a woman and her daughter who haven’t been seen in decades were found at a southern West Virginia home on the same day that a suspect died. State police say the remains are believed to be that of Susan Carter and her daughter, Natasha “Alex” Carter. The girl was 10 when she disappeared in 2000. The remains were found at the home of suspect Larry Webb, who suffered a medical episode in prison and died Monday. At the time, Susan Carter was in a contentious custody battle with Natasha’s father. Carter and her daughter were apparently living in Webb’s home when they disappeared.

