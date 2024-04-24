Boeing’s financial woes continue, while families of crash victims urge US to prosecute the company

Boeing has reported a $355 million loss for the first quarter. But the CEO said the results announced on Wednesday aren’t the most important issue for the company right now. That’s fixing its manufacturing problems, which have been in the spotlight since a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines jetliner in January. Separately, government officials in Washington met with the families of people killed when a Boeing 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia in 2019. The families want the Justice Department to revive a criminal charge against the company. Boeing reached a settlement in 2021 that let it avoid prosecution on a charge of defrauding regulators who approved the Max.

