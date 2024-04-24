County in rural New Mexico extends agreement with ICE for immigrant detention amid criticism
By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — County commissioners in rural New Mexico have extended authorization of a migrant detention facility in cooperation with federal authorities over objections by advocates for immigrant rights who allege inhumane conditions. A 3-0 vote of the Torrance County commission Wednesday cleared the way for a four-month extension through September of an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The ACLU says it has uncovered documents from ICE that show a 23-year-old Brazilian migrant didn’t receive adequate mental health care prior to his suicide in 2022 at the facility after being denied asylum. County Commissioner Sam Schropp said events nearly two years ago at the detention center don’t reflect current conditions.