Dozens of pilot whales beach on western Australian coast

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Authorities in Australia say dozens of pilot whales have beached on the country’s western coast and wildlife authorities are trying to save them. The Western Australia Parks and Wildlife Service said in a statement Thursday that between 50 and 100 whales are stranded at Toby’s Inlet near the tourist town of Dunsborough. Staff from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions and Perth Zoo veterinarians are being deployed. Officials are urging the public not to attempt to rescue the whales without direction from government staff because that may cause further injury, distress the animals and hinder a coordinated rescue effort.

