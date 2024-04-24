Hamas releases video showing well-known Israeli-American hostage

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas has released a hostage video showing a well-known Israeli-American who was among scores of people abducted by the militants in the attack that ignited the war in Gaza. The video released on Wednesday is the first sign of life of Hersh Goldberg-Polin since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. Its release ignited protests in Jerusalem calling on the government to do more to secure the captives’ release. In the video, Goldberg-Polin accuses Israel’s government of abandoning the people who are being held hostage by Hamas. He also claimed that some 70 captives have been killed in Israel’s bombing campaign. Goldberg-Polin was clearly speaking under duress, and the claim could not be independently verified.

By JACK JEFFERY and JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press

