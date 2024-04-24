Louisiana dolphin shot dead; found along Cameron Parish coast

CAMERON, La. (AP) — Up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to a criminal conviction or civil penalty involving a dolphin that was found shot to death in southwest Louisiana. Federal wildlife officials say a juvenile bottlenose dolphin was found shot to death March 13 along the coast of Cameron Parish. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a necropsy showed multiple bullets lodged in the dolphin’s brain, spinal cord and heart. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the killing, which is prohibited under federal law. Anyone with information should call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.