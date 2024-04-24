No one is above the law. Supreme Court will decide if that includes Trump while he was president

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the left and right, Supreme Court justices seem to agree on a basic truth about the American system of government: No one is above the law, not even the president. But former President Donald Trump and his legal team are putting that truth to the test on Thursday when the high court takes up Trump’s bid to avoid prosecution over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. Even if the high court agrees with lower courts that have so far rejected Trump’s claim, the timing of its decision may be as important as the outcome. Trump wants to delay the trial until after the November election, and the later the justices issue their decision, the more likely he is to succeed.

