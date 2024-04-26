Egypt sends delegation to Israel in hopes of brokering a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has sent a high-level delegation to Israel with the hope of brokering a cease-fire agreement with Hamas in Gaza. At the same time, Egypt warned that a possible Israeli offensive focused on the southern city of Rafah on the border with Egypt could have catastrophic consequences to regional stability. As the war drags on and casualties mount, there is growing international pressure for Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement on a cease fire. Friday’s cease-fire talks were to focus on a limited exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners, and the return of a significant number of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

