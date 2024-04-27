How TikTok grew from a fun app for teens into a potential national security threat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — If it feels like TikTok has been around forever, that’s probably because it has, at least if you’re measuring via internet time. What’s now in question is whether it will be around much longer and, if so, in what form? The Chinese social video app merged in 2017 with the competing app Musical.ly, which also launched in China. That kicked off a remarkable seven years during which TikTok grew from a niche teen app into a global trendsetter, but also emerged as a potential national security threat, according to U.S. officials.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.