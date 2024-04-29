A medical report on soccer legend Maradona’s death aims to undercut homicide case against medics

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A medical examiner’s report into the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has injected uncertainty into the criminal negligence case brought against those involved in his care. The report was released Monday, just a month before the staffers are set to stand trial for homicide. A forensic expert conducted the study at the behest of one of the main defendants, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, in an effort to challenge the 2021 medical examination that held Luque and other doctors responsible for what it described as Maradona’s avoidable death. The defendants have denied any violations or irregularities in Maradona’s treatment.

