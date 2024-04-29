El Salvador’s congress approves changes to reform constitution, a move critics call anti-democratic

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — El Salvador’s Congress, which is controlled by President Nayib Bukele New Ideas party, approved a change to an article of the Constitution to facilitate larger constitutional reforms without having to wait until after the election of a new legislature. The move further consolidates power in the hands of Bukele and his party, with some critics saying it opens a possible path for the leader to stay in power. Previously, constitutional reforms had to be proposed and approved in one legislature, then ratified in the subsequent Congress following elections. Now, reforms can be swept through with just the vote of three quarters of legislators.

