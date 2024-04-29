GOP leaders still can’t overcome the Kansas governor’s veto to enact big tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators have narrowly failed again to enact a broad package of tax cuts over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto. A vote Monday in the state Senate against overriding Kelly’s veto of tax cuts worth $1.5 billion over the next three years made it likely that lawmakers would end their second annual session in a row without major reductions. The Senate vote was 26-14, but that was one vote short of the necessary two-thirds majority. Kelly suggested the tax plan’s mix of income, sales and property tax cuts would lead to future budget problems for the state. Republican leaders strongly disagreed, and many House Democrats sided with them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.