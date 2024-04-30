Ex-Ohio House speaker to be arraigned from prison on state charges, as scheme’s impact persists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Imprisoned ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder will be arraigned from federal prison on the 10 new felony counts recently brought against him by the state. A Cuyahoga County judge cleared the May 13 appearance to take place by video stream from Elkton Federal Correctional Institution. The 64-year-old Householder is serving 20 years for his role orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme, funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., through which he secured power and then passed and defended a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear plants. He has appealed. The state’s indictments allege misuse of campaign funds, ethics violations and theft in office.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.