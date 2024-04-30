Mississippi Medicaid expansion plan could struggle for bipartisan support, Democratic leader says
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House Democratic leader says a Medicaid expansion plan endorsed by Republican leaders could struggle for bipartisan support. Rep. Robert Johnson says the plan has a work requirement that is unlikely to receive federal approval. He says that could create false hope among people who want Medicaid coverage but might not receive it. House and Senate leaders were working behind closed doors to secure support. They need at least a two-thirds margin in each chamber — enough to override an expected veto by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., with some of the worst health outcomes.