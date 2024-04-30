The US is building a pier off Gaza to bring in humanitarian aid. Here’s how it would work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and allies are scrambling to pull together a complex system that will move tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza by sea. Nearly two months after President Joe Biden gave the order, U.S. Army and Navy troops are assembling the large floating platform several miles off the Gaza coast that will be the launching pad for deliveries. But any eventual aid distribution — which could start as soon as early next month — will rely on a complicated logistical and security plan with many moving parts and details that are not yet finalized.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

